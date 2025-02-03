Marketplace.
image 1 of 90cm Water Bubble Lamp With Fish

90cm Water Bubble Lamp With Fish

No ratings yet

Write a review

£39.99

£39.99/each

Sold and sent by Benross Marketing Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

90cm Water Bubble Lamp With Fish
EYE CATCHING FISH BUBBLE LAMP - The sea life fish bubble lamp is a fantastic novelty mood light that when combined with the bubble effects creates an amazing sensory experience in any room it is placed.SEA LIFE - The LED bubble fish lamp comes with a mix of 5 colourful tropical fish, creating an effect that rivals a real aquarium tank, and will amaze young children as they gaze into the tank.COLOUR CHANGING BUBBLE LAMP – Seven different colours will fade in and out of this lava lamp creating a unique lightshow. The light show combined with the soothing hum of the bubble motor will create a unique aquarium like experience in your own home.FOCAL LIGHT FEATURE - Standing at 90cm tall the sea life LED fish bubble lamp will add great character to any room. A generous lead wire means you can place the bubble fish lamp wherever you like without unsightly cables running across your living room or bedroom floor.
Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd

View all Novelty Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here