Marketplace.
image 1 of 32cm Bubble Fish Lamp Colour Changing

32cm Bubble Fish Lamp Colour Changing

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Benross Marketing Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

32cm Bubble Fish Lamp Colour Changing
BUBBLE FISH LAMP – This silver, 32cm colour changing bubble fish lamp is a fantastic novelty mood light that creates an amazing sensory experience for any room in your house, school, or workplace.RELAXING BUBBLES – The lamp works by sending a variable steady stream of bubbles up the tube which in turn creates oscillation, so you can enjoy watching the included multi-coloured fish ‘swimming’ inside the lamp.COLOUR CHANGING – This mesmerising lamp contains 12 bright LED lights to add a touch of relaxation, light and style to any room. Chill out and watch as the mood lighting seamlessly changes through 7 different colours.ATMOSPHERIC SEA LIFE - The LED bubble fish lamp contains a mix of multicoloured fish, which combined with the light show and soothing hum of the bubble motor, will create a unique, aquarium-like experience in any room.Bulb base E14Product dimensions 10D x 10W x 32H centimetres
Sold by Benross Marketing Ltd

View all Novelty Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here