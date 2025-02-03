32cm Bubble Fish Lamp Colour Changing

BUBBLE FISH LAMP – This silver, 32cm colour changing bubble fish lamp is a fantastic novelty mood light that creates an amazing sensory experience for any room in your house, school, or workplace.

RELAXING BUBBLES – The lamp works by sending a variable steady stream of bubbles up the tube which in turn creates oscillation, so you can enjoy watching the included multi-coloured fish ‘swimming’ inside the lamp.

COLOUR CHANGING – This mesmerising lamp contains 12 bright LED lights to add a touch of relaxation, light and style to any room. Chill out and watch as the mood lighting seamlessly changes through 7 different colours.

ATMOSPHERIC SEA LIFE - The LED bubble fish lamp contains a mix of multicoloured fish, which combined with the light show and soothing hum of the bubble motor, will create a unique, aquarium-like experience in any room.

Bulb base E14

Product dimensions 10D x 10W x 32H centimetres