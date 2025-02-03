Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Stair Gate with Cat Door, Adjustable Width 76-104cm & 77cm Tall

PawHut Stair Gate with Cat Door, Adjustable Width 76-104cm & 77cm Tall

No ratings yet

Write a review

£40.99

£40.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

PawHut Stair Gate with Cat Door, Adjustable Width 76-104cm & 77cm Tall
Discover the convenience of the PawHut Pet Gate for Dogs, a versatile solution for keeping your furry friends safe. This tall and extra wide stair gate adjusts from 76 to 104cm, ensuring a suitable fit for various spaces. The double locking system allows easy, one-handed operation and the integrated cat door makes it great for multi-pet homes. Stylish and functional, it's a must-have for pet owners.● 77cm high gate secures pets effectively;● Adjustable width from 76 to 104cm fits various spaces;● Pressure mounting or drilling;● Easy lock mechanism with soft push;● Double locking system and bidirectional door enhance safety;● Integrated cat door benefits multi-pet homes;● Stylish design complements stairways, hallways and doorways;● Robust material withstands use by small to medium dogs;- Colour: White;- Material: Steel, PA;- Overall Dimensions: 76-104W x 77Hcm;- Safety Gate: 71W x 77Hcm (Without adjusting screw);- Door Width: 56Wcm;- Extension: 7W x 74Hcm, 14W x 74Hcm;- Cat Door: 20W x 19.5Hcm;- Bar Spacing: 5cm;- Item Label: D06-242V10WT;Note: Use expansion screws for safe installation at stairway entrances or other similar places.
Adjustable fit: This tall stair gate offers a flexible width of 76-104 cm and a height of 77 cm, ensuring a suitable fit for most stairways and doorways to keep pets safe and secure.Easy installation options: The safety gate can be mounted with pressure to avoid damage or drilled for a permanent solution, providing versatility in a setup based on your needs.Easy to use: Featuring a double locking system, this stair gate allows for easy one-handed use while ensuring it remains securely closed with a soft push and the door opens in both directions for convenience.
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here