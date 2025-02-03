PawHut Stair Gate with Cat Door, Adjustable Width 76-104cm & 77cm Tall

Discover the convenience of the PawHut Pet Gate for Dogs, a versatile solution for keeping your furry friends safe. This tall and extra wide stair gate adjusts from 76 to 104cm, ensuring a suitable fit for various spaces. The double locking system allows easy, one-handed operation and the integrated cat door makes it great for multi-pet homes. Stylish and functional, it's a must-have for pet owners. ● 77cm high gate secures pets effectively; ● Adjustable width from 76 to 104cm fits various spaces; ● Pressure mounting or drilling; ● Easy lock mechanism with soft push; ● Double locking system and bidirectional door enhance safety; ● Integrated cat door benefits multi-pet homes; ● Stylish design complements stairways, hallways and doorways; ● Robust material withstands use by small to medium dogs; - Colour: White; - Material: Steel, PA; - Overall Dimensions: 76-104W x 77Hcm; - Safety Gate: 71W x 77Hcm (Without adjusting screw); - Door Width: 56Wcm; - Extension: 7W x 74Hcm, 14W x 74Hcm; - Cat Door: 20W x 19.5Hcm; - Bar Spacing: 5cm; - Item Label: D06-242V10WT; Note: Use expansion screws for safe installation at stairway entrances or other similar places.

