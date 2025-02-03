HOMCOM Espresso Machine Bean Grinder & Steam Wand 15 Bar, Silver

Create professional coffee, all in your own home with this HOMCOM automatic coffee machine. Look to the steam wand for frothy milk, with the 15 grind options giving you plenty of choice in how course or smooth you want the finish. With the 15 bar pressure, this coffee machine gives you a delicious beverage, everytime. Comes with all the parts you need.

Bulit-in grinder with 15 precision grind settings Top warming plate for cups Hot water function, by the press of a button

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD