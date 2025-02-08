Marketplace.
image 1 of PawHut Dog Whelping Box with Whelping Pad, Adjustable Entrance, 100 x 96cm White

PawHut Dog Whelping Box with Whelping Pad, Adjustable Entrance, 100 x 96cm White

No ratings yet

Write a review

Colour

£123.99

£123.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

PawHut Dog Whelping Box with Whelping Pad, Adjustable Entrance, 100 x 96cm White
Discover the PawHut Dog Box, a cosy sanctuary crafted for your cherished canine during her special time. This puppy pen features an adjustable entrance with removable panels for secure yet accessible mother-and-pup interaction and a windproof, sealed design for extra comfort. It's a wonderful indoor retreat for nurturing new life, complete with a see-through acrylic panel for easy monitoring and a waterproof washable whelping pad for easy cleaning.● Included a waterproof washable whelping pad simplifies cleaning;● Adjustable entrance height prevents puppies from wandering off;● Removable panels create easy access for mother dog;● Pine wood and MDF combination ensures windproof shelter;● Clear acrylic panel allows for easy monitoring of dogs;● Simple assembly process saves time and effort;● Suitable for medium and smaller dog breeds;● Anti-slip foot pads enhance stability and safety;● Colour: White;● Materials: Pinewood, MDF, Acrylic;● Overall Dimension: 100L x 96W x 48Hcm;● Single Panel Dimensions: 96W x 48Hcm;● Entrance Width: 30Wcm;● Removable Door Panel Size: 32W x 25Hcm, 32W x 12.5Hcm;● Whelping Pad: 110L x 110Wcm;● Item Label: D06-229V11WT;
Hygienic and cosy: Includes a waterproof washable whelping pad that's easy to clean, making it a hygienic space for mother and puppies in this whelping pen.Adjustable entry: The whelping box for dogs features an entrance with two removable panels, suitable for securing puppies yet allowing easy access for the mother.Sealed comfort: Crafted from pinewood and MDF, this puppy pen provides a windproof, stable sanctuary for your dog during birthing and nursing.
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Dog Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here