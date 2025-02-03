Aqueos Quick Wash No Rinse Dry Shampoo for Dogs 200ml

✔ QUICK & EASY, NO WATER, NO MESS, NO FUSS – Quick Wash’s award winning formula is a no-rinse waterless shampoo that is gentle but effective. Simply rub in the foam and towel off. A simple, quick and easy solution for keeping your dog clean and happy. ✔ ANTIBACTERIAL, ANTIFUNGAL & ANTIVIRAL – Quick Wash is perfect for keeping your pet’s skin & coat healthy. It helps to quickly disinfect cuts, grazes and soothe other skin irritations leaving your pet healthier, cleaner and happier. Tested to highest UK standards, Quick Wash keeps your pet free from bacteria, fungus and viruses. ✔ SUITABLE FOR ALL DOGS & PUPPIES – Quick Wash is pH neutral, alcohol free phenol free, paraben free, non-sticky and is an effective deodoriser with a natural fresh fragrance. ✔ PERFECT FOR USE IMMEDIATELY AFTER WALKS OR IN-BETWEEN BATHING – or for dogs that don't like baths! Can also be used as a face wash to reduce bacteria build up around your pet’s mouth area after eating. ✔ SUSTAINABLY & ETHICALLY MADE IN THE UK - Cruelty Free, Vegan Friendly, pH Neutral, Bio-Degradable, All Materials Recyclable. Product Description Quick Wash is a no rinse anti-viral, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal foam dog shampoo. It's great to use after walks or between baths or after contact with other dogs or people. Disinfect dog's coat in the current climate. Handy for professional dog walkers to wash down dogs before handing back to owners where no water is available. Some dogs are very messy eaters and if they have beards there can be bacteria build up around their mouth area, the Quick Wash is a simple way for a quick spruce up after eating. Dog Groomers can use as a face wash where more care may need to be taken. Apply to the face massaging in foam, rinse with water or towel dry. Useful for dogs that don't like bathing or for people who may struggle to lift their dogs into a bath. It is a good deodoriser and is effective against badger and fox smells. It is non-sticky and has a natural fresh fragrance. Simply massage foam into the dogs coat and towel off. Sustainable & Ethical - Cruelty free, Vegan Friendly, pH Neutral, Bio-Degradable, Recyclable bottle. Made in the UK Directions Massage shampoo into dog's coat and towel off

