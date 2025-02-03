Vida Designs Welham 3 Drawer Mirrored Shoe Cabinet Shoe Rack Storage Cupboard, Oak

Introducing our stunning Welham 3-Drawer Mirrored Shoe Cabinet, the perfect fusion of modern design and practical storage. This chic cabinet features mirrored drawer fronts that not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of your space but also create an illusion of added depth and light, making any room feel larger and more inviting. Each drawer is designed to accommodate up to 3 or 4 pairs of shoes, ensuring that your footwear collection is kept neat, organized, and easily accessible. The sleek, reflective surface of the mirrored drawers adds a touch of sophistication, seamlessly blending with contemporary decor styles. Crafted with high-quality materials, this shoe cabinet is built to last, offering both style and durability. Its compact design makes it an ideal choice for entryways, bedrooms, or any area where you need stylish storage without sacrificing space. Technical Information: Size: H 100 x W 62.5 x D 16.5 cm Weight Limit: 5kg Per Drawer Material: Particleboard & Glass Finish: Paper Veneer & Melamine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Modern Design: Features a sleek and contemporary style that enhances any home decor. Mirrored Drawer Fronts: Reflective surfaces add a touch of elegance and create an illusion of more space and light. Spacious Drawers: Each drawer can accommodate up to 3 or 4 pairs of shoes keeping your footwear organized and easily accessible. Compact and Efficient: Ideal for entryways bedrooms or any space where stylish storage is needed without taking up too much room. Durable Construction: Made with high-quality materials to ensure long-lasting performance and reliability.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd