Vida Designs Denver 2 Door 2 Drawer Wardrobe With Shelf & Clothes Rail, Black

Introducing our elegant Denver 2-Door 2-Drawer Wardrobe, a perfect blend of modern minimalist design and practical functionality. Crafted to elevate your bedroom decor, this wardrobe features clean lines and a sleek, handle-free design, enhancing any contemporary living space with its refined simplicity. The wardrobe offers ample storage with its thoughtfully designed interior. Behind the two doors, you'll find a sturdy clothes rail, providing generous space to hang your garments, keeping them organized and wrinkle-free. Below, two spacious drawers offer additional storage for accessories, linens, or other bedroom essentials, helping you maintain a clutter-free environment. Constructed from high-quality materials, this wardrobe ensures long-lasting durability and stability, making it a reliable and stylish addition to your bedroom furniture collection. The handle-free design not only adds to its minimalist appeal but also provides a smooth, streamlined look that seamlessly integrates with any decor. Technical Information: Size: H 170 x W 76 x D 47 cm Weight Limit: 8kg Per Drawer / 15kg Hanging Rail Material: MDF & Chipboard Finish: Paper Veneer Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

