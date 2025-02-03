Marketplace.
Vida Designs Denver 2 Door 2 Drawer Wardrobe With Shelf & Clothes Rail, Black

Introducing our elegant Denver 2-Door 2-Drawer Wardrobe, a perfect blend of modern minimalist design and practical functionality. Crafted to elevate your bedroom decor, this wardrobe features clean lines and a sleek, handle-free design, enhancing any contemporary living space with its refined simplicity.The wardrobe offers ample storage with its thoughtfully designed interior. Behind the two doors, you'll find a sturdy clothes rail, providing generous space to hang your garments, keeping them organized and wrinkle-free. Below, two spacious drawers offer additional storage for accessories, linens, or other bedroom essentials, helping you maintain a clutter-free environment.Constructed from high-quality materials, this wardrobe ensures long-lasting durability and stability, making it a reliable and stylish addition to your bedroom furniture collection. The handle-free design not only adds to its minimalist appeal but also provides a smooth, streamlined look that seamlessly integrates with any decor.Technical Information:Size: H 170 x W 76 x D 47 cmWeight Limit: 8kg Per Drawer / 15kg Hanging RailMaterial: MDF & ChipboardFinish: Paper VeneerPlease Note:This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided.The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.
Modern Minimalist Design: Sleek contemporary aesthetic that enhances any bedroom decor with its clean lines and simple elegance.Handle-Free Doors and Drawers: Smooth fronts create a streamlined look emphasizing the minimalist appeal and ease of use.Clothes Rail: Equipped with a sturdy clothes rail providing ample space for hanging garments and keeping them wrinkle-free.Spacious Storage: Features two doors and two drawers offering generous storage for clothing accessories and other bedroom essentials.Durable Construction: Made from high-quality materials to ensure long-lasting durability and stability making it a reliable addition to your bedroom furniture.
