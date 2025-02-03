Vida Designs Hetton Corner Computer Desk 2 Shelf Home Office Workstation, White

Introducing our stylish and functional Hetton Corner Computer Desk, designed to maximize your workspace while minimizing its footprint. Crafted from high-quality MDF, this desk features two spacious shelves, providing ample space for your computer, office supplies, and other essentials. With its sleek and modern design, this desk is perfect for use in a variety of settings, from home offices to dorm rooms to small apartments. Its corner design makes it easy to fit into smaller spaces, while the spacious work surface provides ample space for your computer, paperwork, and other essentials. Designed with both style and function in mind, this desk is the perfect addition to any workspace. Its two shelves provide easy access to your office supplies and files, while the corner design ensures that it won't take up too much space. Crafted with care and attention to detail, this corner computer desk is built to last and will provide years of reliable use. Its timeless design and superior quality make it a must-have for anyone who values style, functionality, and durability. Technical Information: Size: H 76 x W 100 x D 70 cm Weight Limit: 80kg Material: MDF Finish: Melamine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Space-Saving Corner Design: Fits neatly into any corner maximizing room space while providing a functional workspace. Two Shelves: Features two built-in shelves for extra storage perfect for books office supplies or decorative items. Modern Design: Combines functionality with a sleek contemporary design that complements any home office or study decor. Spacious Table Top: Offers a generous surface area for your computer monitor and other work essentials ensuring a comfortable and efficient workspace. Sturdy Construction: Built from high-quality materials ensuring long-lasting durability and stability for everyday use.

