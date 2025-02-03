Marketplace.
image 1 of Vida Designs Corona 1 Drawer DVD Rack Bookcase, Solid Pine Wood

Vida Designs Corona 1 Drawer DVD Rack Bookcase, Solid Pine Wood

No ratings yet

Write a review

£42.99

£42.99/each

Sold and sent by Home Discount Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Vida Designs Corona 1 Drawer DVD Rack Bookcase, Solid Pine Wood
Introducing our sophisticated Corona 1-Drawer Bookcase, a seamless blend of rustic charm and practical design. Crafted from high-quality solid wood, this bookcase ensures long-lasting durability and stability, making it an essential addition to any room in your home.This bookcase features three spacious shelves and a convenient drawer, providing ample storage space for organizing and displaying your favourite books, decorative items, and other essentials. The drawer at the bottom offers additional hidden storage, keeping your space tidy and clutter-free.The distressed waxed finish enhances the natural wood grain, adding warmth and a touch of rustic elegance to your decor. This unique finish not only elevates the bookcase's visual appeal but also ensures it complements a wide range of interior styles, from traditional to contemporary.Accented with black metal studs, this bookcase brings a stylish and unique detail to its rustic design. The combination of the distressed waxed finish and black metal studs creates a timeless piece that adds character and sophistication to your space.Technical Information:Size: H 96 x W 50 x D 17.5 cmWeight Limit: 10kg Per ShelfMaterial: Solid PineFinish: Distressed Waxed PinePlease Note:This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided.The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ to our own.
Solid Wood Construction: Crafted from high-quality solid wood ensuring durability and long-lasting stability for everyday use.Ample Storage Space: Features three spacious shelves and one convenient drawer providing plenty of room to organize and display books decorative items and other essentials.Distressed Waxed Finish: Boasts a beautiful distressed waxed finish that enhances the natural wood grain adding a touch of rustic charm to any bedroom decor.Black Metal Studs: Accented with black metal studs offering a stylish and unique detail that complements the rustic design.Versatile Design: Combines functionality with classic design elements making it a perfect addition to various interior styles from traditional to contemporary.
Sold by Home Discount Ltd

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here