Vida Designs Corona 1 Drawer DVD Rack Bookcase, Solid Pine Wood

Introducing our sophisticated Corona 1-Drawer Bookcase, a seamless blend of rustic charm and practical design. Crafted from high-quality solid wood, this bookcase ensures long-lasting durability and stability, making it an essential addition to any room in your home. This bookcase features three spacious shelves and a convenient drawer, providing ample storage space for organizing and displaying your favourite books, decorative items, and other essentials. The drawer at the bottom offers additional hidden storage, keeping your space tidy and clutter-free. The distressed waxed finish enhances the natural wood grain, adding warmth and a touch of rustic elegance to your decor. This unique finish not only elevates the bookcase's visual appeal but also ensures it complements a wide range of interior styles, from traditional to contemporary. Accented with black metal studs, this bookcase brings a stylish and unique detail to its rustic design. The combination of the distressed waxed finish and black metal studs creates a timeless piece that adds character and sophistication to your space. Technical Information: Size: H 96 x W 50 x D 17.5 cm Weight Limit: 10kg Per Shelf Material: Solid Pine Finish: Distressed Waxed Pine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ to our own.

Solid Wood Construction: Crafted from high-quality solid wood ensuring durability and long-lasting stability for everyday use. Ample Storage Space: Features three spacious shelves and one convenient drawer providing plenty of room to organize and display books decorative items and other essentials. Distressed Waxed Finish: Boasts a beautiful distressed waxed finish that enhances the natural wood grain adding a touch of rustic charm to any bedroom decor. Black Metal Studs: Accented with black metal studs offering a stylish and unique detail that complements the rustic design. Versatile Design: Combines functionality with classic design elements making it a perfect addition to various interior styles from traditional to contemporary.

