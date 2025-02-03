Vida Designs York 5 Tier Ladder Bookcase Display Storage, Black

Introducing our stylish Ladder Bookcase, a perfect blend of modern design and practical functionality that will elevate any room in your home. Featuring a unique leaning design, this bookcase adds a contemporary touch to your space while providing a sturdy and stable structure for all your storage needs. With spacious shelves, this ladder bookcase offers ample room to display your favorite books, decorative items, plants, and more. Its open design allows for easy access and visibility, making it not only a functional piece but also a stylish display unit that enhances your decor. The leaning design of the bookcase provides a sleek and minimalist look, making it an ideal addition to living rooms, bedrooms, offices, or any space that needs a touch of elegance. Its compact footprint ensures it fits seamlessly into small spaces, while still providing plenty of storage options. Crafted from high-quality materials, this ladder bookcase is built to last, offering long-lasting durability and stability. The simple yet elegant design complements a variety of interior styles, from contemporary to traditional, making it a versatile and attractive addition to any room. Technical Information: Size: H 189 x W 56 x D 32.5 cm Weight Limit: 15kg Per Shelf Material: MDF Finish: Powder Coated Paint Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd