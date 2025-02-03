Vida Designs Arlington 2 Door TV Unit Shaker Entertainment Storage, White & Oak

Introducing our stylish and functional Arlington 2 Door TV Unit, designed to elevate your home entertainment experience while adding a touch of modern elegance to your living room. This expertly crafted unit is suitable for TVs up to 60 inches, providing a stable and attractive platform for your television and media devices. The TV unit features convenient door storage, offering a discreet space to store DVDs, games, remote controls, and other media accessories, keeping your living area neat and organized. Additionally, the open shelf storage provides easy access to your media players, consoles, or decorative items, ensuring everything you need is within reach. Designed with practicality in mind, this TV unit includes a wire cut-out at the back, allowing for seamless cable management. This thoughtful feature keeps cords hidden and untangled, maintaining a clean and streamlined look. Constructed from high-quality materials, our TV unit ensures durability and stability, promising long-lasting use. Its contemporary design seamlessly blends with various decor styles, making it a versatile addition to any home. Technical Information: Size: H 49 x W 128 x D 39 cm Weight Limit: 5kg Per Shelf / 15kg Table Top Material: Particleboard Finish: Paper Veneer & Melamine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd