Vida Designs Corona 2 Door 1 Shelf Flat Screen TV Unit Stand, Solid Pine Wood

Introducing our elegant Corona 2 Door 1 Shelf Flat Screen TV Unit, the perfect blend of rustic charm and modern functionality, designed to enhance your living room decor. Crafted from high-quality solid pine wood, this TV unit ensures durability and long-lasting stability, making it a reliable centrepiece for your entertainment area. Suitable for TVs up to 50 inches, this TV unit features a thoughtfully designed layout that fits seamlessly into any living room setup. It includes two doors that open to reveal ample storage space, perfect for keeping media equipment, DVDs, games, and other essentials neatly organized and out of sight. An open shelf provides convenient access and display space for media players, game consoles, or decorative items. This shelf ensures you have everything you need at your fingertips, enhancing your entertainment experience and keeping your living area tidy. The TV unit boasts a beautiful distressed waxed finish that highlights the natural wood grain, adding warmth and rustic elegance to any room decor. Accented with stylish black metal studs, it brings a unique and sophisticated detail to its rustic design, creating a timeless piece that complements a wide range of interior styles. Technical Information: Size: H 51 x W 120 x D 40 cm Weight Limit: 20kg Table Top / 5kg Per Drawer Material: Solid Pine Finish: Distressed Waxed Pine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ to our own.

