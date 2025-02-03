Bath Vida Priano 1 Door 2 Shelf Tall Bathroom Cabient, White

Introducing the Priano 1 Door Tall Cabinet, a versatile and stylish storage solution specially designed for your bathroom needs. This tallboy cabinet exudes elegance and functionality, elevating the organization and aesthetics of your bathroom space. Crafted with a focus on practicality, the Priano Tall Cabinet is an ideal addition to any bathroom. With its tall design, it maximizes vertical space and provides ample storage options to keep your bathroom essentials well-organized and easily accessible. The cabinet features three external shelves, allowing you to showcase your bathroom decor, towels, or frequently used items in a neat and organized manner. These open shelves add a decorative element to your bathroom while providing practical storage solutions. Behind the single door, you'll find internal shelves that offer concealed storage for a variety of bathroom items. Keep your toiletries, linens, and personal care products neatly arranged, maintaining a clutter-free and serene bathroom environment. Designed with your convenience in mind, the Priano Tall Cabinet boasts a spacious interior that accommodates all your essentials, helping you create a well-organized and functional space for your daily routines. Technical Information: Size: H 160 x W 40 x D 38 cm Weight Limit: 5kg Per Shelf Material: MDF Finish: Powder Coated Paint Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Space-Saving Tall Cabinet: Designed for bathrooms providing ample storage space while taking up minimal floor space as a tallboy. Organized Storage: With three external shelves this cabinet offers convenient storage for displaying decorative items or keeping frequently used essentials within easy reach adding functionality to your bathroom decor. Hidden Internal Shelves: Behind the cabinet door you'll find internal shelves that provide discreet storage for items you want to keep out of sight helping to keep your bathroom tidy and organized. Sturdy Construction: Crafted from durable materials this tall cabinet is built to withstand the humid bathroom environment ensuring it will serve as a reliable storage solution for years to come. Stylish and Practical: Seamlessly combines style and practicality enhancing your bathroom with its elegant design while providing essential storage for all your bathroom necessities.

