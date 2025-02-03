Vida Designs Neptune 5 Drawer Chest of Drawers Bedroom Storage, Pink & Oak

Introducing our versatile and stylish Neptune 5-Drawer Chest of Drawers, designed to meet the needs of both parents and children. This piece combines a modern aesthetic with practical features, making it a perfect addition to any child's bedroom. The child-friendly design ensures safety and durability, with smooth edges and a sturdy construction that can withstand everyday use. Crafted from high-quality materials, this chest of drawers is built to last, providing a reliable storage solution as your child grows. Featuring five spacious drawers, this chest offers ample storage space for clothing, toys, books, and other essentials, helping to keep your child's room neat and organized. Each drawer is equipped with wooden inset handles, which are easy to grip and add a stylish yet safe touch to the furniture's design. The sleek and modern look of this chest of drawers complements a variety of bedroom decors, making it a practical and attractive addition to your child's room. Its compact and functional design ensures it fits perfectly in any space, providing easy access to all stored items. Technical Information: Size: H 76 x W 65 x D 39.5 cm Weight Limit: 5kg Per Drawer / 25kg Table Top Material: MDF & Particleboard Finish: Paper Veneer & Melamine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd