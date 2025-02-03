Vida Designs Denver 2 Drawer Large Bedside Chest Cabinet Table Nightstand, Grey

Introducing our sleek and stylish Denver 2 Drawer Bedside Cabinet, a perfect addition to any modern bedroom. Designed with a minimalist aesthetic in mind, this cabinet features clean lines and a handle-free design, offering a streamlined and contemporary look that complements any decor. The handle-free drawers open smoothly, providing easy access to your nighttime essentials while maintaining a clean and uncluttered appearance. The spacious drawers offer ample storage for books, electronics, and other personal items, helping you keep your bedside area tidy and organized. Constructed from high-quality materials, this bedside cabinet is built for durability and longevity. Its sturdy construction ensures that it will be a reliable piece of furniture in your bedroom for years to come. Technical Information: Size: H 48 x W 39.5 x D 39.5 cm Weight Limit: 5kg Per Drawer Material: MDF & Chipboard Finish: Paper Veneer Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Modern Minimalist Design: Features a sleek and contemporary aesthetic that complements any bedroom decor. Handle-Free Drawers: Smooth clean lines offer a minimalist and streamlined look adding to its modern appeal. Compact Size: Perfectly sized to fit beside your bed providing convenient access to your essentials. Durable Construction: Made from high-quality materials for long-lasting durability and stability. Versatile Functionality: Ideal for bedrooms but also suitable for other areas needing stylish and practical storage solutions.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd