Vida Designs Corona 5ft King Size Bed Solid Pine Wood Frame, Low Foot End, 150 x 200cm
Introducing our elegant Solid Wood Corona Bed Frame, designed to bring timeless charm and exceptional durability to your bedroom. Crafted from high-quality solid wood, this bed frame ensures long-lasting strength and stability, making it a reliable centrepiece for your sleep sanctuary.The bed frame features a beautifully designed wood headboard, adding a touch of rustic elegance to your space. The low foot end footboard creates an open and airy feel, enhancing the overall aesthetic of your bedroom while providing a sleek, modern look.Equipped with sturdy wooden slats, this bed frame offers robust support for your mattress, ensuring a comfortable and restful night's sleep. The slats are designed to distribute weight evenly, prolonging the life of your mattress and maintaining a comfortable sleeping surface.Technical Information:Size: H 110 x W 164 x D 217 cmWeight Limit: 250kgMaterial: Solid PineFinish: Distressed Waxed PinePlease Note:This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided.The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ to our own.
Solid Wood Construction: Crafted from high-quality solid wood ensuring durability and long-lasting support for a sturdy and reliable bed frame.Elegant Wood Headboard: Features a beautifully designed wood headboard adding a touch of rustic charm and elegance to your bedroom decor.Low Foot End Footboard: Designed with a low foot end footboard providing a minimalist and open feel while enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal.Wood Slats: Equipped with durable wood slats that offer strong and even support for your mattress ensuring a comfortable and restful sleep.Timeless Design: Combines classic design elements with a modern touch making it a versatile addition to any bedroom style from traditional to contemporary.
