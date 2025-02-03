Vida Designs Corona 5ft King Size Bed Solid Pine Wood Frame, Low Foot End, 150 x 200cm

Introducing our elegant Solid Wood Corona Bed Frame, designed to bring timeless charm and exceptional durability to your bedroom. Crafted from high-quality solid wood, this bed frame ensures long-lasting strength and stability, making it a reliable centrepiece for your sleep sanctuary. The bed frame features a beautifully designed wood headboard, adding a touch of rustic elegance to your space. The low foot end footboard creates an open and airy feel, enhancing the overall aesthetic of your bedroom while providing a sleek, modern look. Equipped with sturdy wooden slats, this bed frame offers robust support for your mattress, ensuring a comfortable and restful night's sleep. The slats are designed to distribute weight evenly, prolonging the life of your mattress and maintaining a comfortable sleeping surface. Technical Information: Size: H 110 x W 164 x D 217 cm Weight Limit: 250kg Material: Solid Pine Finish: Distressed Waxed Pine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ to our own.

Solid Wood Construction: Crafted from high-quality solid wood ensuring durability and long-lasting support for a sturdy and reliable bed frame. Elegant Wood Headboard: Features a beautifully designed wood headboard adding a touch of rustic charm and elegance to your bedroom decor. Low Foot End Footboard: Designed with a low foot end footboard providing a minimalist and open feel while enhancing the overall aesthetic appeal. Wood Slats: Equipped with durable wood slats that offer strong and even support for your mattress ensuring a comfortable and restful sleep. Timeless Design: Combines classic design elements with a modern touch making it a versatile addition to any bedroom style from traditional to contemporary.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd