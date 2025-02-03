Vida Designs Arlington 1 Drawer Side Table Shaker Sofa Bedside Table, White & Oak

Introducing our charming Arlington 1-Drawer Side Table, a perfect blend of style and practicality for any room in your home. Designed with a classic appeal, this side table features a spacious tabletop, ideal for holding lamps, books, or decorative items, enhancing both function and aesthetics. The side table comes equipped with a single drawer, adorned with a stylish knob handle, providing a convenient storage solution for keeping your essentials close at hand yet neatly out of sight. Below the drawer, an additional shelf offers extra space for books, magazines, or baskets, ensuring your living area remains tidy and organized. Crafted with high-quality materials, this side table boasts durability and stability, promising long-lasting use. Its versatile design makes it an excellent addition to your bedroom, living room, or even an entryway, seamlessly blending with various decor styles. Technical Information: Size: H 55 x W 45 x D 40 cm Weight Limit: 5kg Per Drawer / 10kg Table Top Material: Particleboard Finish: Paper Veneer & Melamine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Shaker Style Design: Features a timeless Shaker style that adds classic elegance to any living room decor. 1 Drawer Storage: Features a convenient drawer with a stylish knob handle perfect for storing small items and keeping your space organized. Underneath Shelf: Includes a lower shelf for additional storage or display space ideal for books magazines or decorative pieces. Knob Handles: Includes stylish knob handles for easy access and a charming traditional look. Durable Construction: Crafted from high-quality materials ensuring long-lasting durability and stability.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd