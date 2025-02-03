Vida Designs Chicago 4ft6 Double Metal Frame Crystal Finials, White, 135 x 190cm

Introducing our elegant Chicago Metal Bed Frame, a perfect blend of sophistication and durability designed to enhance any bedroom decor. This beautifully crafted bed frame features an open frame design that adds a touch of elegance and creates a sense of spaciousness in your room. The bed frame is equipped with sturdy metal slats, providing strong support for your mattress and ensuring long-lasting comfort and durability. The open frame design not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also allows for better airflow, keeping your mattress fresh and comfortable. Adding a touch of luxury, the bed frame is adorned with crystal finials on each post. These sparkling accents catch the light beautifully, creating a glamorous and refined look that complements any decor style. Constructed from high-quality metal, this bed frame offers enhanced stability and robustness, ensuring a secure and comfortable sleeping experience. Its sleek and sophisticated design makes it a standout piece in any bedroom. Technical Information: Size: H 110 x W 144 x D 197 cm Weight Limit: 150kg Material: Steel Finish: Powder Coated Paint Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own. Additional information: It is recommended that this bed is placed on a carpeted floor, or on a rug. As with all metal framed beds, if the bed is placed on a hard floor, such as wood, laminate or tiled, then any movement can cause the frame to slip and this could cause damage to certain components. A carpeted floor or flooring with a rug placed underneath the bed is therefore recommended for this type of bed.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd