Marketplace.
image 1 of Vida Designs Denver 4 Drawer Chest of Drawers Bedroom Storage, White

Vida Designs Denver 4 Drawer Chest of Drawers Bedroom Storage, White

No ratings yet

Write a review

£74.99

£74.99/each

Sold and sent by Home Discount Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Vida Designs Denver 4 Drawer Chest of Drawers Bedroom Storage, White
Introducing our sophisticated Denver 4 Drawer Chest of Drawers, a perfect blend of modern minimalist design and practical functionality. This piece of bedroom furniture features a sleek, handle-free design that enhances any contemporary decor with its clean lines and uncluttered aesthetic.The handle-free drawers open smoothly, providing easy access to your belongings while maintaining a streamlined look. With multiple spacious drawers, this chest offers ample storage for clothing, accessories, and other essentials, helping you keep your bedroom organized and tidy.Crafted from high-quality materials, our chest of drawers is built to last, ensuring durability and stability for years to come. Its sturdy construction and minimalist design make it a versatile addition to any bedroom, seamlessly fitting into your modern lifestyle.Technical Information:Size: H 96 x W 70 x D 40 cmWeight Limit: 5kg Per DrawerMaterial: MDF & ChipboardFinish: Paper VeneerPlease Note:This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided.The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.
Modern Minimalist Design: Features a sleek and contemporary aesthetic that complements any bedroom decor.Handle-Free Drawers: Smooth clean lines offer a minimalist and streamlined look adding to its modern appeal.Spacious Storage: Multiple drawers provide ample space for clothing accessories and essentials keeping your bedroom organized.Durable Construction: Made from high-quality materials for long-lasting durability and stability.Versatile Functionality: Ideal for bedrooms but also suitable for other areas needing stylish and practical storage solutions.
Sold by Home Discount Ltd

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here