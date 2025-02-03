Vida Designs Denver 4 Drawer Chest of Drawers Bedroom Storage, White

Introducing our sophisticated Denver 4 Drawer Chest of Drawers, a perfect blend of modern minimalist design and practical functionality. This piece of bedroom furniture features a sleek, handle-free design that enhances any contemporary decor with its clean lines and uncluttered aesthetic. The handle-free drawers open smoothly, providing easy access to your belongings while maintaining a streamlined look. With multiple spacious drawers, this chest offers ample storage for clothing, accessories, and other essentials, helping you keep your bedroom organized and tidy. Crafted from high-quality materials, our chest of drawers is built to last, ensuring durability and stability for years to come. Its sturdy construction and minimalist design make it a versatile addition to any bedroom, seamlessly fitting into your modern lifestyle. Technical Information: Size: H 96 x W 70 x D 40 cm Weight Limit: 5kg Per Drawer Material: MDF & Chipboard Finish: Paper Veneer Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Modern Minimalist Design: Features a sleek and contemporary aesthetic that complements any bedroom decor. Handle-Free Drawers: Smooth clean lines offer a minimalist and streamlined look adding to its modern appeal. Spacious Storage: Multiple drawers provide ample space for clothing accessories and essentials keeping your bedroom organized. Durable Construction: Made from high-quality materials for long-lasting durability and stability. Versatile Functionality: Ideal for bedrooms but also suitable for other areas needing stylish and practical storage solutions.

