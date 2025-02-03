Home Vida 4 Fold Airer Freestanding Metal Folding Clothes Drying Rack

Introducing our versatile 4-Fold Clothes Airer, the perfect solution for all your laundry drying needs. Designed with four independently folding sections, this airer provides flexible and customizable drying options, making it ideal for a variety of laundry items, from clothes and towels to linens. This airer is suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, offering the flexibility to dry your clothes wherever it's most convenient. Whether you're taking advantage of sunny weather outside or drying clothes indoors on a rainy day, this airer has you covered. With ample drying space, the 4-Fold Clothes Airer accommodates large loads of laundry while maintaining a compact and efficient design. Its four folding sections allow you to maximize drying space when needed and easily fold it flat for compact storage when not in use, making it perfect for small living spaces and easy to transport. Crafted from high-quality materials, this airer ensures long-lasting durability and stability, capable of supporting heavy loads of laundry. The robust construction guarantees reliable performance, making it a dependable addition to your laundry essentials. Technical Information: Size: H 110 x W 207 x D 3 cm Weight Limit: 16kg Material: Aluminium Finish: Powder Coated Paint Please Note: This item is delivered fully assembled, ready to use. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ to our own.

Four Folding Sections: Features four independently folding sections providing flexible and customizable drying options for different types of laundry. Versatile Use: Designed for both indoor and outdoor use allowing you to dry your clothes wherever it's most convenient regardless of the weather. Ample Drying Space: Offers plenty of drying space to accommodate a large load of laundry including clothes towels and linens in a compact design. Compact and Foldable: Easily folds flat for compact storage when not in use making it ideal for small living spaces and easy to transport. Durable Construction: Made from high-quality materials to ensure long-lasting durability and stability capable of supporting heavy loads of laundry.

