Vida Designs 3 Drawer Shoe Cabinet Shoe Rack Storage Cupboard, White

Introducing our sleek and modern 3-Drawer Shoe Cabinet, the perfect solution for stylish and organized shoe storage. Designed with contemporary aesthetics in mind, this cabinet features clean lines and a minimalist design that effortlessly complements any home decor. Each drawer is equipped with elegant stainless steel handles, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall look. The drawers are spacious, each capable of accommodating up to 3 or 4 pairs of shoes, ensuring that your footwear collection is neatly organized and easily accessible. Crafted from high-quality materials, this shoe cabinet not only looks great but is built to last. Its compact design makes it ideal for entryways, bedrooms, or any space where you need to keep your shoes in order without taking up too much room. Technical Information: Size: H 118 x W 60 x D 24 cm Weight Limit: 5kg Per Shelf Material: Particleboard Finish: Paper Veneer & Melamine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Modern Design: Sleek and contemporary style seamlessly blends with any home decor adding a touch of elegance. Stainless Steel Handles: Durable and stylish handles enhance the cabinets overall sophisticated look. Spacious Drawers: Each drawer can accommodate up to 3 or 4 pairs of shoes ensuring your footwear is neatly organized and easily accessible. Compact Size: Perfect for entryways bedrooms or any area with limited space providing efficient storage without taking up too much room. High-Quality Construction: Crafted from premium materials this cabinet is built to last offering long-term durability and reliable performance.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd