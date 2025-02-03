Vida Designs Corona Set of 3 Nest of Tables Sofa Side End Table, Solid Pine Wood

Introducing our elegant Corona 3-Piece Nest of Tables Set, a perfect blend of rustic charm and practical design. Crafted from high-quality solid pine wood, these tables ensure durability and long-lasting stability, making them a reliable addition to any room in your home. The set includes three tables of varying sizes, each featuring a spacious table top that provides ample room for drinks, snacks, books, and decorative items. Whether used together or separately, these tables offer versatile functionality and enhance the aesthetic appeal of your living space. Boasting a beautiful distressed waxed finish, these tables highlight the natural wood grain, adding warmth and rustic elegance to any decor. The distressed finish not only elevates their visual appeal but also ensures they complement a wide range of interior styles, from traditional to contemporary. Accented with black metal studs, these tables bring a stylish and unique detail to their rustic design. The combination of the distressed waxed finish and black metal studs creates a timeless piece that adds character and sophistication to your home. Technical Information: Large Table: H 50 x W 60 x D 38 cm Medium Table: H 40.5 x W 46 x D 33.5 cm Small Table: H 31.5 x W 32.5 x D 28.5 cm Weight Limit: 20kg Per Table Material: Solid Pine Finish: Distressed Waxed Pine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ to our own.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd