Vida Designs Oxford 4 Tier Cube Bookcase Display Storage, Black

Introducing our versatile Oxford 4 Tier Cube Bookcase, the perfect solution for stylish and efficient storage. Designed with a modern aesthetic, this piece seamlessly blends into any decor, adding a touch of contemporary elegance to your home or office. Our cube bookcase is expertly crafted to maximize storage while minimizing floor space usage, making it an ideal choice for small rooms or apartments. The space-saving design ensures you can organize your books, display your favourite decor items, or store your essentials without cluttering your space. Constructed from high-quality materials, this bookcase promises durability and stability, providing reliable use for years to come. The sleek, modern design not only enhances the visual appeal of any room but also offers versatile functionality, allowing it to serve as a bookcase, display shelf, or storage unit. Easy to assemble with clear instructions, our cube bookcase ensures a hassle-free setup, so you can start organizing and decorating your space in no time. Technical Information: Size: H 106 x W 32 x D 24 cm Weight Limit: 3kg Per Shelf Material: MDF & Particleboard Finish: Paper Veneer Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Space-Saving Design: Maximizes storage capacity while minimizing floor space usage perfect for small rooms or apartments. Modern Aesthetic: Sleek contemporary design enhances any room decor adding a stylish touch to your space. Versatile Functionality: Ideal for use as a bookcase display shelf or storage unit in living rooms bedrooms or offices. Durable Construction: Built from high-quality materials to ensure long-lasting use and stability. Easy Assembly: Simple and quick setup process with clear instructions allowing you to enjoy your new bookcase in no time.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd