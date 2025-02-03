Marketplace.
image 1 of Vida Designs Oxford 4 Tier Cube Bookcase Display Storage, Black

Vida Designs Oxford 4 Tier Cube Bookcase Display Storage, Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£24.99

£24.99/each

Sold and sent by Home Discount Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Vida Designs Oxford 4 Tier Cube Bookcase Display Storage, Black
Introducing our versatile Oxford 4 Tier Cube Bookcase, the perfect solution for stylish and efficient storage. Designed with a modern aesthetic, this piece seamlessly blends into any decor, adding a touch of contemporary elegance to your home or office.Our cube bookcase is expertly crafted to maximize storage while minimizing floor space usage, making it an ideal choice for small rooms or apartments. The space-saving design ensures you can organize your books, display your favourite decor items, or store your essentials without cluttering your space.Constructed from high-quality materials, this bookcase promises durability and stability, providing reliable use for years to come. The sleek, modern design not only enhances the visual appeal of any room but also offers versatile functionality, allowing it to serve as a bookcase, display shelf, or storage unit. Easy to assemble with clear instructions, our cube bookcase ensures a hassle-free setup, so you can start organizing and decorating your space in no time.Technical Information:Size: H 106 x W 32 x D 24 cmWeight Limit: 3kg Per ShelfMaterial: MDF & ParticleboardFinish: Paper VeneerPlease Note:This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided.The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.
Space-Saving Design: Maximizes storage capacity while minimizing floor space usage perfect for small rooms or apartments.Modern Aesthetic: Sleek contemporary design enhances any room decor adding a stylish touch to your space.Versatile Functionality: Ideal for use as a bookcase display shelf or storage unit in living rooms bedrooms or offices.Durable Construction: Built from high-quality materials to ensure long-lasting use and stability.Easy Assembly: Simple and quick setup process with clear instructions allowing you to enjoy your new bookcase in no time.
Sold by Home Discount Ltd

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here