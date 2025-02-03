Home Vida Winged Airer Freestanding Metal Folding Clothes Drying Rack

Introducing our versatile Winged Folding Clothes Airer, designed to make laundry day a breeze with its ample drying space and convenient features. This high-quality airer offers 18 meters of drying space, providing plenty of room to hang all your laundry in a compact and efficient design. The winged design features extendable wings that allow for additional hanging space, making it perfect for drying longer items such as towels, sheets, and delicate garments. Whether you're dealing with a large load of laundry or a few delicate pieces, this airer has you covered. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this clothes airer offers the flexibility to dry your clothes wherever it's most convenient. Use it inside on rainy days or move it outdoors to take advantage of sunny weather. The durable construction is designed to withstand the elements, ensuring long-lasting use and reliability. When not in use, the airer easily folds flat for compact storage, making it an ideal solution for small living spaces. The sturdy yet lightweight design allows for effortless setup and transportation, so you can move it around as needed. Technical Information: Size: H 92 x W 180 x D 51 cm Material: Aluminium Finish: Powder Coated Paint Please Note: This item is delivered fully assembled, ready to use. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ to our own.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd