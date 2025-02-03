Vida Designs Arlington 2 Drawer 3 Door Sideboard Shaker Buffet Cabinet Storage, Grey & Oak

Introducing our stylish and versatile Arlington 2 Drawer 3 Door Sideboard, a perfect addition to any home looking for both elegance and functionality. This beautifully crafted piece features a spacious tabletop, ideal for displaying decorative items, serving food, or keeping everyday essentials within easy reach. The sideboard is designed with multiple storage options, including drawers and door storage, each adorned with elegant knob handles for a classic touch. Inside, youll find ample internal storage space, perfect for organizing your dinnerware, linens, and other household items, ensuring your space remains tidy and clutter-free. Constructed from high-quality materials, this sideboard offers durability and stability, promising long-lasting use. Its timeless design seamlessly blends with various decor styles, making it a versatile addition to your dining room, living room, or hallway. Technical Information: Size: H 82 x W 117 x D 35 cm Weight Limit: 10kg Table Top / 5kg Per Drawer / 5kg Per Shelf Material: Particleboard Finish: Paper Veneer & Melamine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Shaker Style Design: Features a timeless Shaker style that adds classic elegance to any living room decor. Ample Drawer Storage: Equipped with multiple drawers providing generous storage space for cutlery linens and other essentials. Knob Handles: Includes stylish knob handles for easy access and a charming traditional look. Spacious Table Top: Offers a large surface area for displaying decorative items and placing everyday items. Versatile Design: Perfect for dining rooms living rooms or entryways seamlessly blending with various decor styles while adding functional storage.

