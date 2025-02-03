Vida Designs Mason 3 Drawer 3 Shelf Computer Desk Home Office Workstation, White

Introducing our sleek and modern Mason Computer Desk, designed to combine style and functionality in any workspace. This desk features a spacious table top that provides ample room for your computer, monitor, and other work essentials, making it perfect for productivity and comfort during long hours of work or study. Equipped with three spacious drawers, this desk offers generous storage space for office supplies, documents, and personal items, keeping your workspace organized and clutter-free. The drawers are easy to access, providing a convenient solution for all your storage needs. Additionally, the desk includes three open shelves, perfect for displaying books, decorative items, or additional office equipment. These shelves offer extra storage and easy access to frequently used items, enhancing the desks functionality and keeping everything within reach. Crafted with a modern design, this computer desk features clean lines and a contemporary aesthetic that complements any home office, bedroom, or study area. Its durable construction ensures stability and long-lasting use, making it a reliable addition to your workspace. Technical Information: Size: H 72 x W 120 x D 49 cm Weight Limit: 80kg Material: MDF Finish: Melamine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd