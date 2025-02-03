Marketplace.
Vida Designs Riano 5 Drawer Chest of Drawers Bedroom Storage, Black

Vida Designs Riano 5 Drawer Chest of Drawers Bedroom Storage, Black
Introducing our sleek and contemporary Riano 5-Drawer Chest of Drawers, a versatile and stylish addition to any bedroom decor. Designed with modern aesthetics in mind, this chest of drawers seamlessly combines chic design with practical functionality, providing ample storage space for all your clothing and bedroom essentials.Crafted to elevate the ambiance of your bedroom, each drawer boasts stainless steel handles that not only add a touch of sophistication but also ensure long-lasting durability. The modern design of this chest ensures it effortlessly complements a variety of decor styles, from minimalist to industrial chic, making it a timeless piece for any home.With its five spacious drawers, this chest offers plenty of room to organize your clothing, accessories, and other bedroom essentials, keeping your space tidy and clutter-free. Whether you're storing sweaters, jeans, or linens, this chest of drawers provides the perfect solution for all your storage needs.Technical Information:Size: H 90 x W 75 x D 36 cmWeight Limit: 5kg Per DrawerMaterial: MDF & ParticleboardFinish: Paper Veneer & MelaminePlease Note:This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided.The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.
Modern Design: Sleek and contemporary aesthetic enhances any bedroom decor.Stainless Steel Handles: Stylish and durable handles provide easy access to drawers.Spacious Drawers: Offers ample storage space for clothing linens and other bedroom essentials.Versatile Functionality: Perfect as standalone bedroom furniture or part of a larger bedroom set.High-Quality Construction: Crafted from premium materials for long-lasting durability and reliability.
