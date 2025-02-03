Bath Vida Priano 4 Drawer Freestanding Bathroom Storage Cabinet, White

Introducing the Priano 4 Drawer Freestanding Unit, a versatile and stylish addition to your home that offers both storage and visual appeal. This freestanding unit is thoughtfully designed with cut-out handles for the drawers, providing a seamless and modern look that complements any interior decor. With four spacious drawers, this unit offers ample storage space for organizing various household items. From clothing and accessories to office supplies and more, everything can be neatly tucked away, keeping your living space clutter-free and organized. Crafted with high-quality materials, the Priano 4 Drawer Freestanding Unit ensures durability and sturdiness, making it a reliable storage solution for years to come. The freestanding design offers flexibility in placement, allowing you to position the unit wherever it suits your needs best. Whether in the bathroom, bedroom, living room, hallway, or home office, this versatile piece effortlessly fits into your chosen space. Technical Information: Size: H 81 x W 30 x D 30 cm Weight Limit: 3kg Per Drawer Material: MDF Finish: Powder Coated Paint Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Versatile Storage: The freestanging unit provides ample storage space with four spacious drawers making it a perfect solution for organizing various items in any room. Cut Out Handles: The cut-out handles on each drawer not only add a modern touch to the unit's design but also make it easy to open and close the drawers effortlessly. Freestanding Design: This unit is freestanding allowing you to place it in any desired location without the need for wall mounting or additional support. Sturdy Construction: Made from high-quality materials the bathroom cabinet is designed to be durable and long-lasting providing reliable storage for your belongings. Neutral Design: The simple and elegant design of this unit complements various decor styles making it a versatile addition to any room in your home.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd