Vida Designs Riano 3 Drawer Bedside Chest Cabinet Table Nightstand, White

Introducing our chic and versatile Riano 3-Drawer Bedside Cabinet, the perfect blend of modern design and practical functionality. Crafted to complement any bedroom decor, this cabinet features clean lines and a sleek silhouette, adding a touch of contemporary elegance to your space. Each drawer is adorned with stylish stainless steel handles, offering both durability and a sophisticated finishing touch. These handles not only elevate the cabinet's aesthetic appeal but also ensure easy access to your bedside essentials. With three spacious drawers, this bedside cabinet provides ample storage space for your nighttime necessities, such as books, gadgets, and personal items. Keep your bedside area organized and clutter-free with this stylish storage solution. Technical Information: Size: H 56 x W 40 x D 36 cm Weight Limit: 5kg Per Drawer Material: MDF & Particleboard Finish: Paper Veneer & Melamine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Modern Design: Sleek and contemporary style enhances any bedroom decor. Stainless Steel Handles: Durable and stylish handles provide a touch of elegance and ease of use. Three Spacious Drawers: Offers ample storage for nighttime essentials clothing and personal items. Versatile Functionality: Perfect addition to any bedroom providing both style and practical storage. High-Quality Construction: Crafted from premium materials for long-lasting durability and reliability.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd