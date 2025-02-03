Vida Designs Riano 3 Drawer Dressing Table Vanity Makeup Desk, White

Introducing our elegant and contemporary Riano 3-Drawer Dressing Table, the perfect addition to any modern bedroom. Designed with sleek lines and a minimalist aesthetic, this dressing table enhances your space with both style and functionality. Featuring three spacious drawers, this dressing table offers ample storage for all your makeup, accessories, and personal items, keeping everything neatly organized and within easy reach. The modern design ensures it blends seamlessly with any decor, adding a touch of sophistication to your bedroom. Crafted from high-quality materials, our 3-Drawer Dressing Table is built to last, providing a durable and reliable piece of furniture that will serve you for years to come. The smooth surfaces and sturdy construction make it a practical yet stylish choice for your daily routine. Technical Information: Size: H 79 x W 93 x D 38 cm Weight Limit: 30kg Table Top / 5kg Per Drawer Material: MDF & Particleboard Finish: Paper Veneer & Melamine Please Note: This item requires self-assembly with easy-to-follow instructions provided. The actual colour of the product may vary slightly as your screen display setting and lighting with your home environment may differ from our own.

Modern Design: Contemporary style that seamlessly integrates with any bedroom decor. Spacious Storage: Three large drawers provide ample space for makeup accessories and personal items. Versatile Functionality: Can be used as a dressing table computer desk or a stylish storage solution. Sturdy Construction: Made from high-quality materials to ensure durability and long-lasting use. Elegant Aesthetic: Adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to your bedroom furniture ensemble.

Sold by Home Discount Ltd