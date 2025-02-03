Marketplace.
Cat n Caboodle Carnival Fish Cat Teaser

Cat n Caboodle Carnival Fish Cat Teaser

No ratings yet

Write a review

£6.49

£6.49/each

Sold and sent by Fetch

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Cat n Caboodle Carnival Fish Cat Teaser
The Carnival Fish Cat Teaser from the Cat 'n' Caboodle range at Happy Pet, is a fantastic brightly coloured toy that will entice your cat to jump up and keep active. The teaser is a great toy for helping the cat bond with its owner. The teaser has a fish toy attached which has colourful features attached to that to encourage natural pouncing. You will have you cat pouncing around in seconds and they will be kept entertained for hours with this teaser. The long handle will keep the owner safe from the cats paws, as in excitement the cat will be pouncing higher and higher.
Sold by Fetch

View all Cat Toys & Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here