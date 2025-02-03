Supa Robin & Small Bird Feeder

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

The Supa Robin and Small Wild Bird Feeder is a durable plastic dome feeder that can be adjusted to deter large birds like Pigeons from feeding. The feeder is ideal for feeding Seed, Sunflower Hearts, Suet Pellets and Mealworms. The feeder is very versatile and can be hung practically anywhere in your garden from a feeding station, tree hook or tree branch. It is always worthwhile cleaning your feeder occasionally with warm water a mild detergent or a disinfectant solution to avoid a build-up of bacteria. Ensure in your garden that the wild birds have access to a source of water at all times. The Supa Wild Bird Water Drinker is ideal for this purpose.

