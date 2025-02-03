C J Wildlife Nest Box Plates 28mm

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Nest Box Plates Screw Directly Over The Hole Of Wooden Nest Boxes. These Sturdy Plates Will Prevent Squirrels, Woodpeckers And Other Predators Enlarging The Hole And Reaching The Young Birds.

Nest Box Plates Screw Directly Over The Hole Of Wooden Nest Boxes. These Sturdy Plates Will Prevent Squirrels, Woodpeckers And Other Predators Enlarging The Hole And Reaching The Young Birds.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.