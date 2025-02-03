Philips TAK4206 Kids Wireless Bluetooth On-ear Headphones - Blue

Bright and bold They'll light up their own style with these tough, flexible on-ear headphones! Panels in the ear cups light up with colourful lights, and volume is limited to 85 dB. Parents can control volume and play time via the Philips Headphones app. No wires, no tangles. 28 hours play time From trips away to screen time or homework, kids will love these wireless on-ear headphones! They get 28 hours play time from a single charge, and a full charge takes 2 hours. A quick 15-minute boost gives an extra 2 hours play time. Always safe, always fun. Parental controls Specially designed to be safe for young ears, these headphones boast 32 mm drivers that have been limited to 85 dB. Parents can also set maximum volume and play time limits in the Philips Headphones app. You can relax while they have fun. Funky, colourful light-up panels in the ear cups The ear cups feature panels that light up for an extra dash of funky style. There are four variations to choose from: red lights, green lights, blue lights, or a mix of all three! Simply press the button on the ear cup to cycle through the light options. Kid-friendly comfort Soft ear-cup cushions and a soft headband cushion keep the kids comfortable-whether they're listening to music or watching their favourite YouTubers. The flexible headband adjusts easily. Easy control. From music to calls Buttons make it easy for kids to control music and calls without help. The headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with. Easy storage. Flat-folding and compact-folding design These wireless on-ear kids headphones feature a clever design that folds in two directions. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing in a bedroom drawer. Or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits in pockets and bags. Compatible with an audio cable (3.5 mm jack) The 3.5 mm audio port lets kids connect their headphones directly to their smartphone or hand-held console. Custom sound control and more. Philips Headphones app The Philips Headphones app lets you set volume limits, and you can also limit play time per day or per week. A voice prompt alerts your child if their time limit has been reached-and the app can automatically lower volume if it goes too high. ***For a limited time, we will include a mystery-free gift in consumer electronics worth £10 (in manufacturer RRP/SRP value) with this product, subject to availability and provided offer is at full retail price or no other offer involved. Please note this gift cannot be exchanged with any other product or refunded.*** Specifications Dimensions 14.6 x 18 x 4.5 cm (W x D x H) Weight 270g Driver Type Dynamic Max. Power Input 10 mW Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Music Play Time 28 hrs Charging Time 2 hrs Battery Type Lithium Polymer (Built-in) Battery Capacity 240 m Ah Microphone Yes Box Contents 1 Pair of Headphones, Quick start guide, Charging cable (USB-C cable 500mm), <u>Free gift worth RRP £10 (subject to availability, Check T&C, *The Gift is NOT suitable for children)

