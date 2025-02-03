Bathroom Vanity Unit Black Wall Drawer Cabinet 800mm Floating Ribbed Modern Furniture - Adel

Black 800mm bathroom vanity unit, wall mounted floating bathroom cabinet with two drawers in a timeless black finish, the unit has Textured Ribbed Black drawer fronts and choice of three handles (Gold/Chrome/Black) included as standard with every unit. The unit can have either an inset sink or a worktop and sit on sink - this unit is listed elsewhere on our website with either option! Compact Telescopic Waste kit needed to install is NOT included but can be found listed separately on our website. Vanity Unit Size: 57 (H) x 80 (W) x 46 (D) Product Weight: 26 kg Impeccably designed, and in a timeless and classy black with a choice of three handles the Adel is bathroom furniture for any home, a wide range of units and accessories allow you to install exactly what you need in the style and way you want! Wall mounting means these units will elegantly suit any interior and allow you to have a bigger looking bathroom with space underneath to run the hoover under or add in storage with a matching basket. All fixings (apart from wall plugs) are included along with clear and user-friendly assembly instructions. Please note that unit does not include Sink, Tap or Waste/Supply Pipes Furniture comes flat packed and ready for home assembly, PDF instructions are available to download.

Fronts and body made of high quality and moisture resistant MDF HG in laminate black finish Material: MFC with waterproof laminate edging Soft closing system Included as standard are three different coloured handles with each unit (Gold Shine / Chrome Silver / Black Matt). Desired handle colour can be installed at the time of assembly. Matching items available Please Note: ALL three handle options (GOLD SHINE / CHROME SILVER / BLACK MATT) are included as standard!

