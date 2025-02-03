Marketplace.
Bathroom Vanity Unit 400mm Ribbed Textured Black Modern Wall Hung Floating Cloakroom Cabinet - Adel

Black 400mm bathroom vanity unit, wall mounted floating bathroom cloakroom cabinet in timeless black finish, with textured ribbed black front and choice of three handles (Gold/Chrome/Black) included as standard with every unit.Please Note: Ceramic 40cm Sink, tap, supply and compact telescopic waste kit are NOT included!VanitySize: 57 (H) x 40 (W) x 22 (D)Product Weight: 16 kgImpeccably designed, and in a timeless and classy black with a choice of three handles the Adel is bathroom furniture for any home, a wide range of units and accessories allow you to install exactly what you need in the style and way you want! Wall mounting means these units will elegantly suit any interior and allow you to have a bigger looking bathroom with space underneath to run the hoover under or add in storage with a matching basket.All fixings (apart from wall plugs) are included along with clear and user-friendly assembly instructions.Please note that unit does not include Tap or Waste/Supply PipesFurniture comes flat packed and ready for home assembly, PDF instructions are available to download.
Fronts and body made of high quality and moisture resistant MDF HG in laminate black finishMaterial: MFC with waterproof laminate edgingSoft closing systemIncluded as standard are three different coloured handles with each unit (Gold Shine / Chrome Silver / Black Matt).Desired handle colour can be installed at the time of assembly.Ceramic Sink is NOT includedMatching items availablePlease Note: ALL three handle options (GOLD SHINE / CHROME SILVER / BLACK MATT) are included as standard!
