Cambrian Dog Adult Variety Chunks 15kg

£21.99

£21.99/each

Variety Chunksthis Rich Nutritious Complete Food Is A Colourful Blend Of Different Shapes, Colours And Flavours.Ideal For All Types Of Working And Sporting Dogs In Light To Moderate Work.Typical Analysisprotein 22%Oil 7%Fibre 3%Ash 9%Vitamin A 10,000 Iu/kgvitamin D3 1,750 Iu/kgvitamin E (As Alpha-Tocopherol Acetate) 45 Iu/kgcopper (As Cupric Sulphate) 25 Mg/kgingredientscereals, Meat Animal Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Oils Fats, Derivatives Of Vegetable Origin, Vitamins Minerals, Dl-Methionine. Contains Ec Approved Colourants, Antioxidants Preservatives.
Pack size: 15kg

Ingredients

Cereals, meat & animal derivatives, vegetable protein extracts, oils & fats, derivatives of vegetable origin, vitamins & minerals, DL-Methionine., Contains EC approved colorants, antioxidants & preservatives.
