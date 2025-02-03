Autarky Adult Grain Free White Fish 12kg

Autarky Adult White Fish Potato Has Been Carefully Formulated As A Nutritionally Complete Dog Food, Packed Full Of Quality Protein, Nutrients, Antioxidants And Herbs. Designed To Provide Dogs With The Optimum Nutrition They Need, This Tasty Recipe Is Grain, Wheat Gluten And Soya Free And Contains A Unique Blend Of Glucosamine, Green Lipped Mussel And Olive Oil Extract Designed To Aid Mobility And Support Joints.

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Fish (min 26% white fish meal and 8% freshly prepared fish), Potato, Pea Starch, Sweet Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Fish Oil, Unmolassed Beet Pulp, Peas, Brewer’s Yeast (source of postbiotics, 0.45%), Alfalfa, Carrots, Minerals, Marine Algae (source of omega 3 fatty acid DHA), Carob Pod Meal, Glucosamine, Seaweed, Milk Thistle, Turmeric, Marigold, Nettle, Mint, Fenugreek, Olive Extract, Yucca Schidigera, Thyme, Aniseed, Dandelion, Green Lipped Mussel, Rosemary, Blackcurrant, Ginger, Oregano, Pomegranate

