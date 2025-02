Bathroom Vanity Unit Countertop 600mm Ribbed Textured Black Wall Hung Floating Cabinet - Adel

Black 600mm bathroom vanity unit with countertop, this wall mounted floating bathroom cabinet with two drawers and countertop/worktop in timeless black finish with a textured ribbed black drawer fronts and choice of three handles included as standard with every unit (Gold/Chrome/Black). Black vanity countertop cabinet with drawers offering stylish ample storage solution for any bathroom space. Sink and Compact Telescopic Waste kit needed to install is NOT included but they can be found listed separately on our website. Vanity Unit Size: 57 (H) x 60 (W) x 46 (D) Countertop Size: 2.2 (H) x 60.5 (W) x 46.5 (D) Product Weight: 27 kg Impeccably designed, and in a timeless and classy black with a choice of three handles the Adel is bathroom furniture for any home, a wide range of units and accessories allow you to install exactly what you need in the style and way you want! Wall mounting means these units will elegantly suit any interior and allow you to have a bigger looking bathroom with space underneath to run the hoover under or add in storage with a matching basket. All fixings (apart from wall plugs) are included along with clear and user-friendly assembly instructions. Please note that unit does not include Sink, Tap or Waste/Supply Pipes Furniture comes flat packed and ready for home assembly, PDF instructions are available to download.

Fronts and body made of high quality and moisture resistant MDF HG in laminate black finish Material: MFC with waterproof laminate edging Soft closing system Included as standard are three different coloured handles with each unit (Gold Shine / Chrome Silver / Black Matt). Desired handle colour can be installed at the time of assembly. Solid worktop Matching items available Please Note: ALL three handle options (GOLD SHINE / CHROME SILVER / BLACK MATT) are included as standard!

