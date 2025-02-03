Double Bathroom Vanity Unit 1200mm Countertop Ribbed Textured Black Wall Hung Floating Cabinet - Adel

Black 1200mm bathroom double vanity unit, this unit is made up of the set of two wall mounted 600mm vanity bathroom cabinets with two drawers each and 120cm solid length of worktop in timeless black. The double vanity unit has Textured Ribbed Black drawer fronts and choice of three handles (Gold/Chrome/Black) included as standard with every unit. Please note: Sinks and Compact Telescopic Waste kits needed to install are NOT included but can be found listed separately on our website. Vanity Units (2 Units included) Size of Each: 57 (H) x 60 (W) x 46 (D) cm Countertop Size: 2.2 (H) x 120.5 (W) x 46.5 (D) cm Product Weight: 53 kg Impeccably designed, and in a timeless and classy black with a choice of three handles the Adel is bathroom furniture for any home, a wide range of units and accessories allow you to install exactly what you need in the style and way you want! Wall mounting means these units will elegantly suit any interior and allow you to have a bigger looking bathroom with space underneath to run the hoover under or add in storage with a matching basket. All fixings (apart from wall plugs) are included along with clear and user-friendly assembly instructions. Included as standard are three different coloured handles with each unit (Gold Shine / Chrome Silver / Black Matt). Please note that unit does not include Sinks, Taps or Waste/Supply Pipes Desired handle colour can be installed at the time of assembly. Solid worktop. Sinks, Taps, Waste and Supply are NOT included. Matching items available. Please Note: ALL three handle options (GOLD SHINE / CHROME SILVER / BLACK MATT) are included as standard! Furniture comes flat packed and ready for home assembly, PDF instructions are available to download.

Fronts and body made of high quality and moisture resistant MDF HG in laminate black finish Material: MFC with waterproof laminate edging Soft closing system

Sold by Impact Furniture Ltd