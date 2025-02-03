Lancome Renergie Multi-Lift Ultra Renergie Multi Lift Triple Serum 50 Ml

A powerful anti-aging facial concentrate inspired by regenerative skincare sciences. The three textures melt together in one revolutionary triple anti-aging dose, fusing maximum comfort & high efficacy. Uses new masterful combinations of dermatologically-active ingredients calibrated at optimal concentrations. Hyaluronic Acid: Helps smooth & re-plump skin with moisture. C+Niacinamide: A Vitamin C derivative & Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) to visibly combat dark spots & brighten skin tone. Ferulic Acid: A powerful anti-oxidant that neutralizes free radical damage to protect skin from premature aging. Improves the visible quality of skin. Skin becomes softer, dewier, more radiant & younger-looking.

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau. Dicaprylyl Ether. Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride. Betaine. Glycerin. Cetearyl Alcohol. Niacinamide. Dimethicone. Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Vp Copolymer. Glyceryl Stearate. Peg-100 Stearate. Parfum/Fragrance. Propylene Glycol. Cellulose. Cetearyl Glucoside. Caprylyl Glycol.Hydroxyacetophenone. Butylene Glycol. Polysilicone-11. Chlorphenesin. Tocopheryl Acetate.

Sold by The Fragrance Centre (CRM Trading Ltd)