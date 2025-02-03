Lifebuoy 150's Hand Wipes Professional

Frequently washing your hands with soap and water is an effective way to fight the spread of germs, bacteria, and disease. Unfortunately, there isn't always an opportunity to wash your hands when you need it most. Lifebuoy professional hand hygiene wipes are there, whenever you may need to keep your hands clean. Formulated with alcohol, Lifebuoy Hand wipes effectively fight germs and help protect you from bacteria. These convenient antibacterial wet wipes come in a conveniently sized pack so you can Disinfect your hands, keeping them clean and germ-free, even when there is no soap and water Available. Since Lifebuoy was founded, it has supported people in their quest for better personal hygiene. Lifebuoy was launched in 1894 by William lever in response to the cholera outbreak in the UK. He had a clear mission with the introduction of ‘a soap that saves lives’ and it did just that, helping thousands access basic hygiene. Although times have changed significantly, the purpose of the brand remains. Frequent hand washing with soap is one of the most effective means of preventing the spread of disease and germs. It's always good to use soap that's available, but when this isn't possible, Lifebuoy Hand hygiene wipes are with You.

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau. Dicaprylyl Ether. Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride. Betaine. Glycerin. Cetearyl Alcohol. Niacinamide. Dimethicone. Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Vp Copolymer. Glyceryl Stearate. Peg-100 Stearate. Parfum/Fragrance. Propylene Glycol. Cellulose. Cetearyl Glucoside. Caprylyl Glycol.Hydroxyacetophenone. Butylene Glycol. Polysilicone-11. Chlorphenesin. Tocopheryl Acetate.

