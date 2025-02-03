Lifebuoy Hand Hygeine Gel 500ml With Pump

Lifebuoy hand gel is always there whenever you need to keep your hands completely clean! Hand washing with soap and water on a regular basis is an excellent technique to combat the transmission of germs, bacteria, and disease. Unfortunately, there aren’t always opportunities to wash your hands when you really need them. Lifebuoy hand hygiene gel, which contains 64% alcohol, effectively kills germs and protects you from disease-causing microorganisms. This quick-drying, non-sticky handwashing gel comes in a compact pump, allowing you to cleanse your hands and keep them clean and germ-free even when soap and water are not available. Features Total 10 hand sanitiser gel With alcohol Effective hand cleaner and helps fight the spread of bacteria Non-sticky and dries quickly Kills 99.9% of bacteria, keeping your hands clean when you need it most

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau. Dicaprylyl Ether. Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride. Betaine. Glycerin. Cetearyl Alcohol. Niacinamide. Dimethicone. Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Vp Copolymer. Glyceryl Stearate. Peg-100 Stearate. Parfum/Fragrance. Propylene Glycol. Cellulose. Cetearyl Glucoside. Caprylyl Glycol.Hydroxyacetophenone. Butylene Glycol. Polysilicone-11. Chlorphenesin. Tocopheryl Acetate.

Sold by The Fragrance Centre (CRM Trading Ltd)