2 X Dry Skin Cream Moisturiser 286g

One of the best selling all time favorite versatile moisturizing creams that is easy to use. Ideal for those demanding weather during autumns and winters but can also be applied during mild weather to moisturize nourish and protect your skin. Can be applied as a moisturising on face hands and legs to give that soft smooth glowing skin. Can be used as a day cream to avoid your skin becoming rough, dry, chapped or sore. Makes one feel better. With vital beauty oils and ten skin nutrients, this moisturizing cream prevents dry skin by leaving it soft and supple. The glycerin works on giving you softness from inside and a glowing skin outside while you never have to worry about dry lines and patches again. How to Use Gently massage Pond's Moisturizing cold cream on your face and neck in an upward circular motions twice daily.

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau. Dicaprylyl Ether. Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride. Betaine. Glycerin. Cetearyl Alcohol. Niacinamide. Dimethicone. Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Vp Copolymer. Glyceryl Stearate. Peg-100 Stearate. Parfum/Fragrance. Propylene Glycol. Cellulose. Cetearyl Glucoside. Caprylyl Glycol.Hydroxyacetophenone. Butylene Glycol. Polysilicone-11. Chlorphenesin. Tocopheryl Acetate.

