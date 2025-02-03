Clarins Multi Active Night Cream 50ml

Skin type: Dry Texture: Cream Use: Apply every evening. Benefits • Skin is recharged, ready to fight stress. • Wrinkles smoothed, radiance revived and texture refined • Skin is left more comfortable • Contains Clarins Anti-Pollution Complex, formulated to shield the skin against oxidative damage and accelerated ageing Discover the power of niacinamide for dry skin. Designed to combat the stress your skin endures throughout the day, this rich and renewing formula is 94% natural ingredients and features our innovative Skin Charger Complex. This advanced technology combines niacinamide and organic sea holly extract, creating a potent duo that addresses the first visible signs of ageing, stress, and fatigue. Clarins' Skin Charger Complex strengthens the skin's barrier, restoring radiance and preserving its youthful appearance. Enhanced with a powerful tetrapeptide and nourishing cocoa butter, this Multi-Active Night Cream for Dry Skin encourages overnight renewal, leaving your skin looking rested, comfortable, smoother, hydrated, and radiant in the morning. Experience the transformative power of our niacinamide for dry skin. Clarins Multi-Active Night Cream (Dry Skin) is also available in a night cream for All Skin Types. Innovation and plant expertise Clarins technological innovation is the Skin Charger Complex. A duo of powerful active ingredients: Niacinamide combined with organic Sea Holly extract helps smooth skin and boost its resistance. Clarins Plus Clarins Research has identified 8 visible signs of ageing on the skin, accentuated by a busy, intense lifestyle and daily stress. We call this phenomenon stress ageing: the acceleration of skin ageing linked to stress induced by the pace of life. Multi-Active skincare targets a youthful appearance and promotes its resilience. Results 95%* of women found their skin was nourished. • 95%* of women found their skin was smoother. • 91%* of women said that sensations of discomfort were reduced *Consumer test, 103 women, after 28 days, Multi-Active Night Dry Skin

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau. Dicaprylyl Ether. Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride. Betaine. Glycerin. Cetearyl Alcohol. Niacinamide. Dimethicone. Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Vp Copolymer. Glyceryl Stearate. Peg-100 Stearate. Parfum/Fragrance. Propylene Glycol. Cellulose. Cetearyl Glucoside. Caprylyl Glycol.Hydroxyacetophenone. Butylene Glycol. Polysilicone-11. Chlorphenesin. Tocopheryl Acetate.

