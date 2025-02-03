Dior Homme Shaving Cream 125ml

Dior Homme Soothing Shaving Creme is a scented shaving cream that brings comfort and suppleness to the skin, while maintaining its moisturization. 1. Apply Dior Homme Soothing Shaving Creme before shaving. 2. Rinse. 3. Finish your routine with Dior Homme After-Shave Balm or Dior Homme After-Shave Lotion.

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau. Dicaprylyl Ether. Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride. Betaine. Glycerin. Cetearyl Alcohol. Niacinamide. Dimethicone. Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Vp Copolymer. Glyceryl Stearate. Peg-100 Stearate. Parfum/Fragrance. Propylene Glycol. Cellulose. Cetearyl Glucoside. Caprylyl Glycol.Hydroxyacetophenone. Butylene Glycol. Polysilicone-11. Chlorphenesin. Tocopheryl Acetate.

