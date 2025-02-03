Clarins Mens Essential Grooming Kit

This set contains all the skincare products needed for an easy shave and to soothe your skin. A face care product to cleanse, then a gel and an oil to soften the skin and beard and prepare it for shaving. Finally, an after-shave gel rich in soothing and moisturising extracts for refreshed skin and a soft beard. ClarinsMen Foaming Shave Gel Shaving gel that cushions skin for optimal razor glide and minimizes razor burn. ClarinsMen After Shave Soothing Gel An ultra-soothing gel that reduces irritation and redness caused by shaving. ClarinsMen Active Face Wash 30ml Get an ultra-clean complexion by tackling dirt, grime and pollutants with this best-seller! ClarinsMen Shave and Beard Oil 3ml A 2-in-1 treatment with a light oil texture. It facilitates an ultra-comfortable close shave. Ideal for daily beard maintenance. Benefits • Cushions the skin for optimal razor glide • Helps protect the skin from nicks and cuts • Minimizes razor burn and irritation • Suitable for all skin and beard types

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau. Dicaprylyl Ether. Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride. Betaine. Glycerin. Cetearyl Alcohol. Niacinamide. Dimethicone. Ammonium Acryloyldimethyltaurate/Vp Copolymer. Glyceryl Stearate. Peg-100 Stearate. Parfum/Fragrance. Propylene Glycol. Cellulose. Cetearyl Glucoside. Caprylyl Glycol.Hydroxyacetophenone. Butylene Glycol. Polysilicone-11. Chlorphenesin. Tocopheryl Acetate.

