Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub 150ml X 6

The icon. The cult classic. The beauty editor favourite. Our deep cleaning apricot face scrub with 100% natural walnut shell powder works to give you soft, smooth, positively glowing skin.

• MADE WITH 100% NATURAL EXFOLIANTS AND EXTRACTS

• OIL-FREE

• PARABEN-FREE

• DERMATOLOGIST-TESTED

• NON-COMEDOGENIC

• GLOBALLY, ST. IVES DOES NOT TEST ON ANIMALS AND IS CERTIFIED CRUELTY-FREE BY PETA

How to use-

1. Squeeze a dime sized amount of Fresh Skin Apricot Scrub onto your fingertips and massage onto damp skin.

2. Spread in small circular motions, applying gentle pressure to wake your skin’s natural circulation.

3. Work all over, right up to your hairline and onto the sides of your nose.

4. When you’re done, rinse and pat dry with a clean towel.

5. Use 3 to 4 times a week (depending on skin) for best results.