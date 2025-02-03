Brut Deo 200ml And Shower Gel 250ml

BRUT gift set ideal for any occasion. Includes Brut Shower Gel & Brut Original Deodorant. Brut Original: The DISTINCTIVE fragrance of Paris for the masculine man. • BRUT Deodorant provides long lasting effective protection whilst BRUT Shower Gel leaves you feeling clean and fresh with this unmistakable fragrance. How to use- Apply a small amount of shower gel to the palm of your hands and lather onto the skin thoroughly and all over the body, once dry apply the deodorant at a distance with short bursts to both underarms.

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat, Water (Aqua), Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Limonene, Isoeugenol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral.

Sold by The Fragrance Centre (CRM Trading Ltd)